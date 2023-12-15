GUA MUSANG, Dec 15 — It was an unforgettable journey for four friends who were travelling from Cameron Highlands to Kuala Terengganu when they spotted a Malayan tiger along Jalan Gua Musang-Lojing, here yesterday.

Norra Haiyu Rashid, 44, said the incident occurred at about 3.15pm when the four of them, who are civil servants, had just returned from attending a course in Cameron Highlands when they spotted a tiger coming out of the bush and walking along the road.

“We stopped and filmed the incident from the car, and after 20 minutes the tiger disappeared into the bush,” she said when contacted by Bernama, today.

She added that the tiger looked emaciated, and its movement was not smooth as if it had injured its legs. She also made a report to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) today.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Perhilitan director Mohamad Hafid Rohani confirmed that he had received a report regarding the incident.

“Perhilitan personnel have gone to the scene of the incident. Traps have also been set up in the surrounding area to catch the tiger. In addition, continuous patrols are also carried out by the Gua Musang Perhilitan team,” he said. — Bernama

