KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The number of flood victims in Terengganu and Kelantan decreased slightly tonight, while the situation in Selangor did not change much.

In Terengganu, victims placed in five relief centres in two districts decreased to 330 people from 109 families as of 8pm, compared to 461 victims from 148 families recorded this morning.

The Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee (JPBNT) Secretariat said that in Hulu Terengganu, 132 victims were placed at the relief centre in Kg Gunung Menerong; Kg Pengkalan Ajal (146) and Kg Kemat (39).

It said two relief centres were still open in the Setiu district, namely in Kg Besut with five victims and Surau Mak Bakas with eight victims.

A total of five relief centres comprising four in Hulu Terengganu and one in Setiu were closed today after all the victims were allowed to return to their homes.

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims decreased slightly to 1,033 people from 289 families as of 8 tonight compared to 1,201 people from 336 families recorded this morning.

According to the “Info Bencana” portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), Pasir Mas and Machang were the latest districts to be affected by floods after Kuala Krai and Tanah Merah, with a total of 18 relief centres opened in the four districts.

According to “Info Bencana”, in Selangor, 105 victims from 34 families were still sheltering at SK Jaya Setia and the Parit Mahang Community Hall in Kuala Selangor as of 9pm, compared to 106 victims from 35 families this morning.

Meanwhile, according to the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my portal, two rivers in the state recorded dangerous water level readings with Sg Klang in Selat Muara, Klang recording 3.02m and Sg Labu in Kampung Salak Tinggi, Sepang with 9.35m as of 8.15pm. — Bernama