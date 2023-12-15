KUANTAN, Dec 15 — The Pahang Health Department (JKNP) has prepared 382 teams, including 154 medical teams, to provide treatment at temporary evacuation centres (PPS) during the current North-east Monsoon, said its director, Datuk Dr Nor Azimi Yunus.

They also include 132 health teams, which are responsible for the prevention, monitoring, disease control and PPS environmental inspection activities, as well as 96 mental health and psychosocial support services (MHPSS) teams, which are responsible for dealing with mental health issues among evacuees.

Dr Nor Azimi said the department also took precautionary measures to ensure that medical and health services were not affected at all government health facilities, apart from ensuring a sufficient supply of medicine.

“JKNP has ensured that the supply of electricity, medical gas and water can last for at least 48 hours, to meet the needs of health facilities when facing a flood disaster.

“The mitigation plan has been coordinated with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), the supplier of medical gas and Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP), in case the supply is cut off beyond the stipulated period,” she said in a statement today.

Dr Nor Azimi said that the department also identified health facilities which were at risk of being affected by floods and being cut off, based on their previous experience of dealing with the disaster.

Accordingly, she said that health services for flood-affected facilities will be moved to nearby facilities so that services can continue uninterrupted, while medical assets and important documents are moved to temporary facilities.

“For health facilities or localities that have been cut off, mercy flight services will also be used to transfer patients, if necessary, in collaboration with agencies such as the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), police, Fire and Rescue Department and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA),” she said.

Dr Nor Azimi also advised those affected by the flood to take appropriate measures to reduce the risk of diseases such as leptospirosis and melioidosis, as well as water and food-borne diseases such as food poisoning, cholera, hepatitis A and typhoid fever.

People are also reminded to use clean and uncontaminated water, eat clean food and use personal protective equipment, such as boots and rubber gloves when carrying out cleaning activities after the flood. — Bernama