JOHOR BARU, Dec 6 — The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) managed to rescue 38 children and six teachers of a kindergarten (Tabika) in Kampung Mohd Amin who were trapped at their premises due to flash floods following heavy rain since noon today.

Larkin Fire Rescue and Department chief Mohd Suhaimi Abdul Jamal said the department received a distress call about the incident at 3.30pm before 20 firefighters and two boats from the JBPM and a privately owned boat were deployed to the location.

“Also rescued were two senior citizens and a disabled person (OKU). All the rescued individuals were taken to higher grounds in the housing estate,” he said in a statement today, adding that firefighters were stationed at the location to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, in another statement, JBPM said another eight people, including three senior citizens and three children, who were trapped in a house due to floods in Kampung Parit Abas, Benut, Pontian near here were also rescued this afternoon.

“Those rescued were taken to higher grounds and some have taken shelter with friends and relatives,” he said adding that no temporary flood relief centres have been opened.

Twenty five locations in Johor Baru were inundated by flash floods due to heavy rain which started at 12 noon and continued for two hours, today. — Bernama

