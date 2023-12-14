KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has today called on Malaysians to support Pos Malaysia’s stamp series commemorating Palestine.

He said this is the third time such a set has been produced by Malaysia for Palestine, previously in 1978 and 1982.

“Why now is due to what is ongoing there — for 75 years the Palestinians have been working to establish their country.

The stamp set, named ‘Palestin Merdeka’, will be available in all Pos Malaysia branches starting January 18 next year. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

“So I’m very proud and touched, this is a very good and pure effort and I hope all Malaysians will support it,” Fahmi told reporters at the series’ launch here.

“We are also considering, once it has been launched whether we could speak with the non-governmental organisations to organise a campaign to urge for the ceasefire in Gaza now.

“But we will wait, as the situation is now quite dynamic, but no matter what, we will pray for the efforts to stop the war and cruelty that is happening in Palestine,” he added.