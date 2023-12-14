KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil today said he did not foresee problems for the party as a result of former Sungai Buloh MP R. Sivarasa’s exit from the Selangor PKR leadership.

Fahmi said he was confident Sivarasa, whom he called an old friend, would continue put the party first regardless of his position.

“We’ve seen how in the last state elections as well as the general election, even though he did not contest he assisted the candidate, Datuk R Ramanan, all the way through until the candidate won, so I have no fear.

“Sivarasa is a good man, good lawyer, and a firm believer in the course of the party. So, I don’t see any problems there, plus he’s still in the leadership as an ex-officio,” Fahmi told reporters after the launch of Pos Malaysia’s Palestine commemorative stamp as a support to call for ceasefire.

Earlier today, news portal FMT reported that SIvarasa, a former Selangor PKR vice-chairman, has been replaced in the state leadership by Santosa assemblyman Gunaraj George.

Sivarasa was a deputy rural development minister under the Pakatan Harapan government, and remains as a member of the state leadership as an ex-officio member. He will still head the party’s legal bureau and Sungai Buloh division.

He was not chosen to defend the Sungai Buloh seat during last year's general election, ostensibly due to health reasons.

