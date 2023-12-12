KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised the need to continuously strengthen Islamic art and culture under the Madani concept.

He said the Madani concept is not solely aimed at developing the economy but also to elevate Islamic art and culture, which are among the pillars of civilisation in this region.

Therefore, he hoped that Malaysians, especially the youth, would take full advantage of the Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia (IAMM), which showcases the history of Islamic art and culture.

“I have also asked (Communications Minister) Fahmi Fadzil to further promote IAMM so that it becomes a distinctive attraction,” he said in his speech at the launch of the exhibition “A Journey through Islamic Art” and “Alif Lam Ra: Contemporary Muslim Calligraphy” at IAMM this evening.

Advertisement

Both exhibitions were launched in conjunction with IAMM’s silver anniversary celebration. Also present were the prime minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Fahmi, and IAMM director Syed Mohamad Albukhary.

On IAMM’s 25th anniversary, Anwar congratulated its establishment and commended the efforts of the museum, including the Albukhary Foundation, which have contributed significantly to the growth and vibrancy of the Islamic art scene in Malaysia.

“The IAMM has spread the message of shared heritage to other institutions around the world and has given it more presence. I have lost track of the number of times visitors would ask me about the museum before I had a chance to praise its attractions.

Advertisement

“Whether for Muslims or those of other faiths, knowledge of Islamic culture needs to be recorded and housed as much as the art does,” he said. — Bernama