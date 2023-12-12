KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded all parties, including state governments involved in the East Coast Railway Link (ECRL) project, to cooperate and ensure it is completed according to schedule.

Anwar said Malaysia is committed to and appreciates the strategic cooperation with China, especially in terms of investments and support for infrastructure development skills provided by its companies.

The finance minister said the commitment was pledged during the meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia OuYang Yujing, and the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) delegation led by its chairman Wang Tongzhou this morning.

“CCC is the engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) contractor for the ECRL project. Wang shared their experiences and provided updates on the ECRL project.

Advertisement

“We also exchanged views on the development ecosystem for mega projects, especially those related to intra-city and inter-city transportation infrastructure,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Anwar said the delegation’s visit today was a follow-up to his meeting with Wang in Nanning, China, in September. — Bernama

Advertisement