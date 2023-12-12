KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today officiated the opening of the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) new building, MAIWP Tower at Lorong Haji Husein 2, here.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was also in attendance accompanied by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Also present were Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, MAIWP chairman Datuk Mohd Nizam Yahya and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ-MAIWP) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im said the MAIWP Tower was constructed to provide comfort and convenience to the asnaf group (tithe recipients) in conducting their affairs with the agency.

The new building is located beside the Daruzzakah Building which used to be MAIWP headquarters from 1993 to 2000.

“In 2011, MAIWP management expressed their intention, that it was time for MAIWP to own and occupy their headquarters. MAIWP then decided to purchase the empty lot beside the Daruzzakah Building that it owns.

“This location is accessible using public transportation such as buses, and monorail and is located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur,” he said in his welcoming speech at the opening ceremony.

He said the new 24-storey building was built on a half-acre land, adding that the overall cost was RM264 million of which RM252 million was the construction cost and RM12 million was the land procurement cost.

“It is hoped that this beautiful Menara MAIWP located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur becomes one of the landmarks for an Islamic institution that has successfully upheld the Islamic teachings,” he said.

Mohd Na’im said MAIWP would continue to strive to maintain its excellence in managing tithe collection and distribution in the Federal Territories, which serves as a reference to other Islamic Religious Councils in Malaysia, adding that MAIWP has received the Clean Audit Certificate for the 16th consecutive time for its efficiency and excellence.

After a briefing by MAIWP acting chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Nizam Yahya, the King and Queen proceeded to take a tour inside the building before departing at 1.12pm. — Bernama