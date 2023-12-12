KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh is relieved with the continued trust to remain heading the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS).

Hannah said the relief was because she and her deputy, Adam Adli Abd Halim continued to be given the opportunity to lead KBS after a Cabinet reshuffle which became a hot topic in the last few months.

She said 2024 is an important year for youth and sports with the Rakan Muda programme and the 2024 Paris Olympics becoming the main focus of KBS.

“Felt relief as the people have been talking about a Cabinet reshuffle for months, now we can move on and continue with our work,” she said when met at the appreciation ceremony for the national squad for being crowned champion of the 2023 World Amateur Golfers Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club here today.

At the same time, Hannah said she did not intend to introduce any new programmes and would empower the existing programmes apart from ensuring the sport incentives under KBS fully benefit Malaysians.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the appointment of five ministers and deputy ministers including four new faces and the reappearance of five former ministers in the unity government Cabinet.

Meanwhile, commenting her request that Badminton Asociation of Malaysia (BAM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria reconsidered his decision to resign from the post by the end of this year, Hannah said this is because of the synergy built in the Road to Gold (RTG) programme.

Hannah who is the co-chairman of RTG apart from Mohamad Norza said the figure’s involvement in RTG as BAM president had a positive impact especially in badminton which formed the majority of athletes in the programme aiming for Malaysia’s first Olympic gold.

“I believe that if there is a new leadership there will be no problem, just the synergy (that has been built) because we are only a few months away (Paris 2024) that’s why I, as co-chairman, ask him to reconsider his decision,” said Hannah.

According to Hannah, she did not want to interfere in BAM’s administration, and instead left it to Mohamad Norza and BAM to discuss and make a decision about her request. — Bernama