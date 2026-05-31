LONDON, May 31 — Doctors have reported striking results from an international trial of a triple action cancer jab that eliminated tumours in some patients.

According to The Guardian, the drug, known as amivantamab, was tested across 11 countries on patients whose cancers had spread or returned and no longer responded to standard therapies.

“These are unprecedentedly strong responses in patients whose disease has become resistant to both chemotherapy and immunotherapy,” said Kevin Harrington, professor in biological cancer therapies at the Institute of Cancer Research, London told the publication.

Harrington is also a consultant oncologist at the Royal Marsden NHS foundation trust.

The findings will be presented on Sunday at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (Asco) in Chicago.

In the trial, 102 patients with head and neck cancer — the world’s sixth most common cancer — received the jab. Tumours reportedly shrank or disappeared in 43 cases, including 15 where they were eradicated entirely.

Researchers noted similar outcomes in lung cancer patients.

Amivantamab, developed by Johnson & Johnson, is currently being assessed in around 60 clinical trials.