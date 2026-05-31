SINGAPORE, May 31 — Fourteen people were taken to hospital following a multi vehicle crash on Singapore’s Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday evening.

The collision involved two cars, a tipper truck and two lorries, with emergency services alerted at around 6.30pm near the Jurong Town Hall Road exit, The Straits Times reported.

Police said 14 people, aged between 23 and 54, were taken to hospital, while the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed six were sent to the National University Hospital and eight to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. Five others declined hospital treatment.

SCDF added that one driver was trapped in his seat and had to be freed using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Police added that a 39-year-old tipper truck driver is assisting with investigations.