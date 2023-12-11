KUCHING, Dec 11 —Sarawak Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Seri Roland Sagah Wee Inn today said that based on a recent study there is a demand for technical workers such as electricians, mechanics, welders, builders and metal fabricators in the state.

He said the study, conducted by his ministry with ChemSains Engineering Sdn Bhd, was carried out on Small and Medium Industry Skills Requirements for the state to achieve the target of 30 per cent skilled workforce by 2030.

At the Third Worldskills Malaysia Sarawak (WMS) 2023 conference held at Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (CENTEXS) here, he said there also demand for engineers, talent in power systems and telecommunications, civil and structural, geotechnical, mechanical, hydropower specialists and chemical (process analysis).

He said there are also demands for project managers, procurement specialists, architects, surveyors, and lawyers.

Sagah also said there are demands for support industries such as education and training, hospitality, food services, and accommodation and relocation.

“My question now is, how to fulfill these job requirements as requested by the current industries?” he asked.

He said education and training institutions will need to work more closely with the industries to promote job-skill alignment, as well as combine labour market data with industry input to define the skills likely needed for tomorrow’s jobs.

He said this will help close the skills supply-demand gaps.

“Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET), therefore, is at the intersection of education, and the world of work, and must facilitate the insertion of individuals into the labour market, and their career progression,” Sagah said.

He said it is also part of the social contract which should guarantee the right to education and decent employment, as well as intergenerational solidarity.

“TVET systems therefore should be proactive in the way they adapt their training supply to the benefit of individuals, economies, and societies,” he stressed.