MELAKA, Dec 11 — The state Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) will redouble efforts to recruit gig industry workers to register for the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS).

Melaka Perkeso director Abd Razak Omar said that currently 30 per cent of around 5,700 e-hailing and p-hailing workers in Melaka have been identified as not being contributors under the scheme.

“Perkeso will also conduct joint enforcement with transport agencies to make it compulsory for gig workers to register in the scheme.

“We hope they will take the chance to make the most of the government announcement of an 80 per cent subsidy to contribute to the scheme so that their welfare can be ensured,” he told reporters here today after attending a presentation of RM2,000 in Perkeso benefits to the beneficiaries of Ong Sai Guan, a Perkeso contributor, at the Jalan Gajah Berang Flats, in the company of Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong.

Abd Razak also said Perkeso would cooperate with the state government and local authorities in the state to hold engagement sessions to encourage traders in Melaka to contribute to the SKSPS next year.

He added that Perkeso is committed to ensure that self-employed individuals contribute to allow them to receive the huge benefits should misfortune befall them.

“Currently, there are 9,768 contributors to SKSPS in Melaka as of October, with 141 cases of accident claims with a total payment of RM418,917,” he said. — Bernama pic

