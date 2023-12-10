KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The Islamic movements need to work harder, and be more organised and diligent in enlightening the people, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, in a Facebook post today, said that when knowledge is limited and there is strong pressure from Western thinking, the movement needs to focus on enhancing deeper understanding.

He said this at the Melakar Nahdah Ummah dinner and speech, in conjunction with the Ijtimak Harakiy Wadah Pencerdasan Umat Malaysia (Wadah), which was co-organised by the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM) and the National Union of Malaysian Muslim Students (PKPIM), in Putrajaya, last night.

“Due to the current challenges, we have to work harder, and be more organised and diligent in enlightening the people,” he said.

The Prime Minister also expressed his deep appreciation to senior activists of his time, who are staying true to the struggle of the dakwah movement, to students and youth, at the event which was also attended by his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Anwar is the former ABIM president. — Bernama

