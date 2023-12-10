KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said his administration was strong and stable enough to see off any attempts by the Opposition to seize control and become a backdoor government.

Saying his administration would not fall victim to “tebuk attap”, a Malay euphemism for a break-in, Anwar said the supermajority the national unity government has in Parliament will see it through to the end of its term.

“Our (roof) is made of concrete and not ‘attap’,” he said, referring to traditional roofs made of palm fronds.

“Those who always think like that, their roof is made out of attap. In Putrajaya now, it is made of concrete. Any efforts from the Opposition will fail,” he said during the Malaysia Madani dialogue session at the Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme closing ceremony, here.

Anwar was responding to an attendee who suggested that the parties in the national unity government consolidate into a single entity to prevent attempts to engineer a change of government again through defections.

Today, the Pakatan Harapan chairman also said there was no dissent or disagreement in his Cabinet due to ideological differences in the coalition.

“There has never been any quarrelling because we are from different parties,” he said.

Having stressed his government’s stability, Anwar said it is now focused on raising Malaysia's performance standing in the region.