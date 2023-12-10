KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today officiated the closing ceremony of the Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme at the grounds of the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here.

Also present were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and ministers from the Unity Government.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, will deliver his message this afternoon before joining the Madani Malaysia dialogue session with Ahmad Zahid and Fadillah.

Anwar will also present the lucky draw prizes, with the main prize being an apartment unit.

The Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme is held with three main objectives, namely to disseminate and promote new policies and initiatives introduced by every ministry to the people; to increase public awareness and understanding of the government’s direction; and to build the trust and confidence of the people through periodical reporting of achievements.

The three-day programme focused on three components, namely the Madani Government One Year Achievement Showcase, touchpoint services and People’s Well-being Initiative. — Bernama