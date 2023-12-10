KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Members of the public took advantage of the last day of the Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme to register for a lucky draw offering an apartment as the grand prize.

Iskandar Chin Abdullah, 39, said that should luck be on his side in the lucky draw, he would happily present the apartment to his parents, who have been renting in Seri Kembangan for a decade.

“My parents currently live with my sister, and I’m still unable to afford a house for them,” he told Bernama at the Ministry of Local Government Development booth at the grounds of the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.

Another visitor, Siti Nor Baya Sulaiman, 26, expressed her wish to clinch the grand prize since she has yet to own a house.

“While exploring the Malaysian PR1MA Corporation (PR1MA) booth for details on a new project, I learned about a lucky draw. So, I thought, why not give it a shot,” said Siti Nor Baya, who is from Kajang, Selangor.

PR1MA chief operating officer Zulkarnain Zainuddin said that more than 2,000 visitors have signed up for the lucky draw since last Friday, and the number is expected to increase by the evening.

He said the name of the lucky winner will be announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the closing ceremony of the programme at 3pm.

Located in Bandar Bukit Mahkota, Kajang, the 1,000 sq ft apartment is valued at RM260,000 and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. — Bernama