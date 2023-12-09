KEPALA BATAS, Dec 9 — The police have detained the man who allegedly threatened and rammed his car into a motorcyclist at a petrol station in Tasek Gelugor here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara police chief ACP Mohd Asri Shafie said the 29-year-old unemployed man was detained in the Tasek Gelugor area at about 2pm today, following a tip-off and intelligence information.

“He will be remanded to facilitate investigation under Sections 427 and 506 of the Penal Code,” he said.

Advertisement

Earlier, Mohd Asri said preliminary investigation found that the incident happened after the suspect felt unhappy with the victim, who had earlier reprimanded him for changing lane without signalling.

A video recording of the incident went viral on social media and the victim was reported to have sustained leg injuries. — Bernama

Advertisement