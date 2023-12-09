KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 9 — Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar has denied that the Terengganu state government announced that it will be a public holiday tomorrow.

He said the poster about the alleged holiday that went viral was fake and it was an old poster that had been edited.

“Old posters are floating around that have been edited about a holiday tomorrow, on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Advertisement

“For your information, there is no holiday announced by the state government,” he said on his Facebook page today.

Today, a poster went viral on social media claiming that the Terengganu state government announced a holiday tomorrow in conjunction with the 2023 Malaysia Cup final which took place yesterday. — Bernama

Advertisement