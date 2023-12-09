JOHOR BARU, Dec 9 — Johor announced December 17 as an occasional public holiday to celebrate the decade-long success of the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) football team in winning the 2023 Super League and Malaysia Cup.

Johor State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, in a statement, said that the Southern Tigers made history by winning the Super League for the 10th consecutive time, marking a decade of JDT’s dominance in national football.

He stated that on December 16, at 8.30pm, a grand celebration will be held at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium (SSI) in Iskandar Puteri, following the team’s match against Penang FC.

Azmi said that, in accordance with the decree of Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, the state government decided to declare the following Sunday, December 17, as an occasional public holiday for all Johor residents.

“The granting of this occasional public holiday aims not only to celebrate JDT’s glorious success but also serves as the state government’s appreciation to those involved and the people of Johor who unwaveringly supported the JDT team.

“This holiday is also being celebrated after JDT made their own history in the national football arena and to celebrate JDT’s success in lifting the Malaysia Cup trophy last night,” he said.

Azmi clarified that the declaration of the holiday is in line with the powers granted under Section 9(1) of the Public Holidays Act 1951 [Act 369].

Meanwhile, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, through his official Facebook post, congratulated the JDT team on winning the 2023 Malaysia Cup, and in the process completing the season with a quadruple success for two consecutive years.

He expressed gratitude to Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who never knew the meaning of giving up and consistently strives to improve the quality of JDT’s football, not only at the domestic league level but also at the Asian level.

“The 3-1 victory against Terengganu FC (last night) confirms their fourth Malaysia Cup title, following their victories in 2017, 2019, and 2022, adding to JDT’s trophy collection, now totalling 26.

“Thanks to all JDT supporters who have consistently provided full support in every match this year,” he said. — Bernama