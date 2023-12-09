SEGAMAT, Dec 9 — The Ministry of Health (MoE) will continue implementing the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the infection at all flood relief centres.

Its Minister, Dr Zaliha Mustafa said this was due to the current increase in cases, which is still under control.

She said MoE personnel stationed at temporary relief centres know the SOP, including conducting health screening for flood victims, especially those showing symptoms.

She said the ministry had prepared Covid-19 testing kits and would isolate patients following the same SOP.

“For now, the increase only involves small cases and mild symptoms,” she told reporters when asked about the implementation of the SOP, especially in flood-hit locations to curb the Covid-19 infection cases.

She was met after opening the Felda Medoi Agrofest 2023, World Children’s Day and health screening programme at Felda Medoi Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) today.

According to the Sekijang MP, Covid-19 cases in the 47th Epidemiological Week increased to 3,626 compared to 2,305 cases in the previous week.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha said she hoped that more PEDi would be established across the country so that the ministry could carry out checks for non-communicable diseases.

“Health screenings for the people involves readings for BMI and blood pressure, as well as screenings for diabetes and cholesterol, which is important to empower self-care and awareness among the locals,” she said.

According to her, a total of 321 of the Sekijang constituents have undergone health screenings at four PEDi from December 5 to December 8. — Bernama