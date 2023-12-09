KOTA KINABALU, Dec 9 — Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd’s (SESB) large-scale solar project (LSS) in Beaufort will commence operations on December 23 and will contribute renewable energy (RE) to Sabah’s electricity supply grid.

SESB chief executive officer Mohd Yaakob Jaafar said the LSS, operated by Beura Energy East Sdn Bhd, will begin operating with a power of 16,992 solar panels and will reach the Initial Operation Date (IOD) with a generation of 6.0 megawatt-crete (MWc)

“This effort will increase the reserve margin of Sabah’s energy (electricity) grid and it is in line with the government’s agenda to empower more environmentally friendly energy generation,

“Currently, Sabah has a low energy storage margin of 12.1 per cent, causing the electricity supply to be less stable,” he said in a statement today.

He also said the LSS plant is among 10 bidding companies for the LSS1 and LSS2 schemes that were awarded contracts and signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with SESB in August 2021.

He added that all companies appointed as developers of LLS1 and LLS2 will also operate their respective solar plants to help increase energy supply to the Sabah grid in stages until June 2024. — Bernama

