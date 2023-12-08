KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Health reasons have been cited as the main cause of death of detainees held by prison, police and immigration authorities in Malaysia this year.

But less than 50 per cent of deaths under detention was granted an inquest to determine the actual reasons, human rights advocacy group Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) disclosed today.

“The current number of inquest conducted by the government is only a small percentage. If I calculate based on Suaram's data, it’s only 15.1 per cent.

“If I calculate with government data, it’s only 31.5 per cent,” Janelle Tan, Suaram’s documentation and monitoring coordinator, told a news conference at the launch of the NGO’s Malaysia Human Rights Report 2023 Overview here this morning.

Advertisement

MORE TO COME