KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Continuous rain has been forecast in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor especially in the morning, from December 10 to 14.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement, said this was due to wind concentration expected on the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia.

It also said that thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds are likely to occur in other states from the late afternoon through the night.

The department advised the public to refer to MetMalaysia’s official website and social media or download the myCuaca mobile application for up-to-date and authentic weather information. — Bernama

