KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The government could start with issuing temporary documentation to enable stateless children in Malaysia to attend national schools as a first step to addressing their legal battle to gain citizenship that has plagued the country for decades.

Farah Nini Dusuki, a commissioner of children with the Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam), also urged the government to establish a state level special committees on citizenship status for stateless children at the same time.

“In every state, there must be a special committee to solve this problem, because different states will have different issues.

“To administrators, this is a question of formality but for the children, it is a question of differentiating between A, B, C and one, two, three,” she said during the launch of a policy brief on “Realising the Rights of Education for Refugee and Stateless Children in Malaysia” here today.

She said there are matters that need urgent attention pending decisions concerning permanent documentation for the stateless children.

She urged the government to review and amend the Education Act of 1996 and the Federal Constitution to recognise the basic right of every individual, regardless of identity, to education.

She also urged the government to give legal recognition to UNHCR cards issued to refugee children so they could attend public schools.

