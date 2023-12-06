KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) strongly condemned the actions of Israel in ordering World Health Organisation (WHO) to relocate health supplies from the medical warehouse in south Gaza in 24 hours.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa in a statement said the action is completely inhuman and should be censured by the whole world.

According to her, the decision of Israel to carry out such an order has not only curb the medical rights and needs of the Palestinians but it could further complicate efforts to find a peaceful solution in Palestine

“Failure to voice or act by the international community shows the inequality in the treatment of Palestinians

“I urged all parties to uphold justice for the Palestinians for the sake of world peace,” according to the statement.

On Monday, WHO was reported as saying that the organisation was forced to transfer supplies from its medical warehouse in south Gaza in 24 hours after Israeli Occupation Force issued warnings that supplies would not be accessible following land operation here.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a statement posted on X social media, urged Israel to withdraw the order and take every step to protect civilians and public facilities including hospitals and humanitarian facilities.

At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed and more than 43,616 others injured in relentless Israeli air and ground attacks on the territory since October 7. — Bernama