KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The Dewan Negara today unanimously approved an emergency motion to protest and condemn the atrocities committed by the Israeli Zionist regime in Palestine.

The motion, tabled by Senator Hussin Ismail under Standing Order 17 (1), contains five resolutions, including strongly protesting and condemning the atrocities committed on the Palestinian people and demanding an immediate stop to the attacks by Israel.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin, when winding up the debate by 10 senators, praised members of the house for their unity and solidarity in expressing sadness over the fate of the Palestinians and unanimous support for the government's efforts to bring an end to the Zionist attacks in Gaza.

“The government listens to the debate and is open to implementing suggestions made by members, with the ultimate aim of working towards restoring to the Palestinians their rights which have been seized by the Zionist regime," he said.

Mohamad said Malaysia had been actively involved in discussions at the international level, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean), Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) and the United Nations (UN), to state its firm stand on the issue and ask for an urgent resolution to the humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

“Malaysia and like-minded countries have taken the opportunity on international platforms including economic forums to continue applying pressure to champion the Palestinian issue, including the country statement made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the UN recently,” he said.

He reiterated the government’s stand that Malaysia firmly rejects any effort or statement that Malaysia would join the Abraham Accords or normalise ties with Israel.

Senator Datuk Azhar Ahmad, in his debate, said all Malaysians should give solid support to the government to continue working in the international arena until Palestine is free and its people are given their absolute rights.

Dr Wan Martina Wan Yusoff was confident that the government would do its best to ensure the atrocities committed by the Zionists would stop and the Israeli regime would be charged at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for its war crimes, which have killed more than 16,000 Palestinians.

Senator Emeritus Professor Datuk Seri Awang Sariyan gave a twist to the debate by presenting his protest and condemnation of the cruel Zionist regime through a poem.

Awang, who is Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) chairman, said all quarters should use all the power they have to fight against the cruelties of the Zionists until the people are given absolute freedom in the land of Palestine.

The House will sit again tomorrow. — Bernama