MELAKA, Dec 6 — A Cambodian woman and her son will be charged at the Ayer Keroh Magistrates’ Court here tomorrow for allegedly saying “Melayu malas” (Malays are lazy) in a video which has gone viral on social media recently.

Melaka police contingent headquarters, in a statement today, said the 47-year-old woman, who owns a business in Johor Baru, will be charged under Section 505(c) of the Penal Code for uttering the words with intent to incite a class or community of persons.

“Her 22-year-old son will be charged under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for using network facilities to transmit communication deemed to be offensive,” it said.

According to the statement, the case was referred to the General Crime and Public Order Unit (UJAKA), Attorney General’s Chambers, yesterday.

Earlier, the video clip of the woman live streaming from a Muslimah clothing store went viral on social media.

The woman, who has lived in Malaysia for a long time, claimed that Cambodians are intelligent and hardworking compared to Malays who are lazy.

However, she ended the video by saying it was just a joke and that she was sorry, followed by another apology video. — Bernama

