KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — AirAsia confirmed that there are no flight cancellations to or from Chennai, India so far due to the floods that had forced the closure of the airport in the city.

The low-cost airline told Bernama that all its flights are operating as scheduled for today.

The carrier would continue to follow up on the situation on a daily basis.

Chennai Airport operations halted yesterday due to heavy rains and winds induced by Cyclone Michaung.

According to a news report, Chennai has been battered by rains and floods as Cyclone Michaung nears the city. — Bernama

