KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — AirAsia X Bhd (AAX) has inked a lease agreement with Asia Aviation Capital Ltd (AACL) for the lease of an aircraft bearing MSN1596 for one year, with an estimated value of RM30.54 million, inclusive of lease rental and maintenance reserves.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, AAX said the additional aircraft is off the same cabin configuration as the carrier’s existing fleet, allowing a seamless transition into the fleet.

“The key terms in the transaction are based on the current market practice, and the same terms are available to other air operator certificates (AOCs) bearing the name of AirAsia or AirAsia X, subject to market situation and other variables at such time.

“Furthermore, the rates offered to AAX were arrived at on an agreed basis by both AACL and AAX,” it said.

AAX said that the financial risks associated with the deal are expected to be limited to the contract value, and there is no other risk associated with the transactions.

AACL is a wholly-owned unit of AirAsia Bhd, which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Capital A Bhd. — Bernama

