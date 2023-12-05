PUTRAJAYA, Dec 5 — Malaysians visiting or residing in the areas affected by Cyclone Michaung in Southern India, where it made landfall in several districts, are advised to stay vigilant regarding their security and safety.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry stated that it is closely monitoring the natural disaster, which is affecting Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu, as well as Nellore and Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh.

“The cyclone, with wind speeds of 90-100 km per hour, has led to flooding and power outages since Monday morning, disrupting flight operations at the Chennai International Airport.

“Malaysians in the affected areas are advised to be vigilant about their security and safety and to follow instructions from local authorities,” said the statement.

Malaysians in need of consular assistance can contact the High Commission of Malaysia in New Delhi at the following telephone numbers: +91-11-2415 9300/+91-85955 50594 (after working hours), or fax at +91-11-2688 1538.

They can also reach out via email at [email protected] or visit the website at https://www.kln.gov.my/web/ind_new-delhi/home.

The Consulate General of Malaysia in Chennai can be reached at the following telephone numbers: +914424334434/35/36/+917550022001, or via email at [email protected]. Additional information is available on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/mwchennai.chennai.

Bernama reported at least eight deaths in Tamil Nadu state due to rain-related incidents, with several areas in the capital Chennai experiencing flooding. A public holiday was declared in four Tamil Nadu districts. — Bernama