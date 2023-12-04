KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The Ministry of Works (KKR) received a total of 5,440 complaints as of Nov 30, submitted to the MYJalan mobile application which was launched on August 24.

Its minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said of the figure, 1,435 complaints were related to the roads managed by KKR and the remaining 4,005 complaints were related to roads under the supervision of other authorities.

“Through Budget 2024, KKR will get an allocation of RM2.8 billion for the maintenance of roads and bridges on federal routes, in line with KKR’s commitment to enhance the MYJalan KKR campaign,” he said when speaking at the Construction Media Awards ceremony hosted by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) here today.

Meanwhile, he said the tongue and groove-shaped concrete drains used by the Department of Public Works (JKR), which is an innovation for more quality and effective drainage installation works, have been implemented in 35 JKR projects, especially in the East Coast of Peninsular Malaysia.

“Besides that, attention is also given to the smart traffic light equipped with smart cameras at selected intersections nationwide, especially in crowded areas,” he said.

He also noted that KKR received international recognition for JKR’s iSupervision innovation to enhance the monitoring of projects using the ICT facility, adding that the ministry is also highly committed to implementing high-impact innovations that are recognised both at the national and international levels.

“This system (iSupervision) has been implemented in four hospital projects, deploying more efficient IoT supervision, eliminating manual methods,” he added. — Bernama

