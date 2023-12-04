KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Monitoring conducted through the Gamma Spectrum Water Monitoring System (GSWMS) from October 1 to November 30 found no increase in radioactivity levels in Malaysian waters.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang said the monitoring was initiated following the release of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean by the Japanese authorities.

He said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has concluded that the approach and activities to discharge waters treated through the Advanced Liquid Processing Systems (ALPS) were consistent with the relevant international safety standards.

“IAEA, in its findings, reported that the controlled and gradual discharges of treated water to the sea would have a negligible radiological impact on the people and the environment.

“However, as a proactive measure to ensure the Malaysian waters remained unaffected, the ministry through the Department of Atomic Energy continuously monitors the radioactivity levels using the GSWMS installed at the jetty of the Borneo Marine Research Institute at Universiti Malaysia Sabah in Kota Kinabalu,” he said during the question and answer session at Dewan Negara today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Datuk Koh Nai Kwong regarding the status and impact of any increase in radioactivity levels in the country’s waters following the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean, which has stirred public concern. — Bernama

