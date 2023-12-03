KUCHING, Dec 4 — All layers of society should help persons with disabilities (PwDs) register with the Social Welfare Department (JKM), said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Speaking at the launch of the National PwD Day celebration here last night, Nancy said the advantage of registration enables the PwD community to enjoy nearly 30 facilities and privileges provided both by the government and private sectors.

“To help diversify the facilities and privileges provided for the disabled community, I suggest that the society, especially private companies, work together to increase the existing facilities and privileges,” she said.

She said that as of October 31, a total of 681,074 PwD had registered under seven disability categories through the People with Disabilities Information System or SMOKU.

Based on this number, she believes that there are still more out there who do not know about or have not yet registered through SMOKU.

“Therefore, today we opened a counter at the Hotel Waterfront lobby for the benefit of those who have not yet registered, and we hope more people will be aware of how to register,” she said.

Touching on amendments to the Persons with Disabilities Act 2008, which have been actively implemented since 2022, Nancy said as of October 31, her ministry had reviewed the act with professionals involving the disabled.

“This includes academics, legal experts, representatives of PwD associations and PwD themselves based on a multi-disciplinary approach,” she added.

Themed ‘Membangun OKU Madani’ (Developing Madani PwD), the celebration, which began in 1994, is aimed at proving that in this country the PwD community is not sidelined from getting recognition from the government. — Bernama