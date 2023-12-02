KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The GoKL bus will continue to provide free rides to both Malaysians and foreigners alike until a future date to be announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, while the bus fare that will be collected from foreigners in the future will also be announced later, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has said.

Following the Kuala Lumpur mayor’s announcement four days ago that it will start collecting fees from foreigners using the GoKL bus, DBKL’s Kuala Lumpur Command & Control Centre (KLCCC) today provided a list of 12 frequently-asked-questions (FAQ) about the policy change for the free bus service.

“The rate for charges to be imposed on non-citizens will be announced by the YAB PM in the nearest future,” the FAQ posted this afternoon by DBKL’s KLCCC on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, said. YAB PM refers to the prime minister.

The FAQs also clarified that it was “untrue” that non-Malaysians are barred from using the GoKL bus service, saying: “NOT TRUE, for now, all passengers including non-citizens are still FREE until a period to be informed in the future, although the MyKAD registration has started.”

In other words, the GoKL bus is still free for now for both Malaysians and non-Malaysians without conditions “until YAB PM announces the date and rate of charges that would be determined in the nearest future”.

(DBKL previously came under the purview of the Federal Territories Ministry and the Federal Territories minister, but the ministry has since been restructured to be a department under the Prime Minister’s Department under the Anwar administration.)

DBKL, however, said that Malaysians who want to enjoy free rides in the future — once GoKL starts collecting fares from non-Malaysian passengers — can pre-register using their identity cards (known as MyKads) from now onwards.

As to whether Malaysians can hop on the GoKL bus in the future for free without registering their MyKad, DBKL noted that the bus service is free for all Malaysians and that their identity would be verified through the registration of the MyKad.

“To avoid any problem, you are recommended to make early registration,” it said in the set of FAQs. Registration is free.

For Malaysians with a MyKad that do not have the Touch ‘n Go function (or in other words, are using an old version of the MyKad), they would have to renew their MyKad with the National Registration Department (NRD) before registering for the free rides on GoKL.

In response to the question of Malaysians having a MyKad that is spoiled and whose microchip has been damaged by water, DBKL said anyone who is still using the old MyKad or having a non-functioning MyKad should go to the NRD.

If you are wondering if you really have to register with your MyKad in order to enjoy free GoKL rides when foreigners have to start paying in the future, the answer is yes. Unless you are fine with paying for the free ride.

“Yes, for each MyKad holder, it is compulsory to register/verify once only at the counters we have prepared according to the schedule. This is to avoid the balance in your Touch ‘n Go account in your MyKad from being deducted,” the FAQs said.

As for those with red-coloured identity cards (which are issued to those who are not citizens but have permanent resident status in Malaysia), DBKL confirmed they would be able to enjoy free rides on GoKL, provided that they have registered with identity cards that have been changed to the new ones featuring the Touch ‘n Go function.

RapidKL and GoKL buses are seen at the Pasar Seni bus station in Kuala Lumpur November 3, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Where can you register? From December 1 onwards, DBKL has opened registration counters for Malaysians at the KLCC bus stop, the bus terminal at Titiwangsa (Pekeliling) and the bus terminal at Pasar Seni, with these counters operating from Monday to Friday at 7am to 12pm and from 2pm to 7pm.

The registration counters at those three locations (KLCC, Titiwangsa, Pasar Seni bus stops) will also operate on Saturdays from 9am to 12pm.

From December 6 onwards, DBKL will also open up registration counters every Wednesday at the lobby of Menara DBKL1 from 9am to 12pm, and from 2pm to 4pm.

DBKL said there is no deadline for when these registration counters would be closed, clarifying that these counters “will not be closed and will remain open” according to the schedule given. But it also recommended those with enquiries regarding the registration counters to call 03-2028 2298.

While there is no deadline for registration for Malaysians as the counters would continue to remain open, DBKL encouraged early registration to “avoid congestion” in the future when the prime minister announces the date when foreigners have to start paying for GoKL rides.

What if you are a teacher or someone leading a “rombongan” or group of passengers from outside KL or from other states who wish to ride the GoKL bus? The answer is still the same, namely to bring the entire group to register their MyKads first before hopping on to enjoy the free ride.

DBKL highlighted that all passengers aged 12 and below will enjoy free rides.

In a flowchart illustrating how Malaysians and non-Malaysians would experience GoKL bus rides differently in the future, DBKL said MyKad holders can start early registration from December 1, and would have to queue and use only the front door before every ride and tap their MyKad in every single ride.

As for non-Malaysians, they would not have to register at all, but will also have to queue and use only the front door, and would in the future have to pay the GoKL bus fare through cashless methods only (either by tapping their bank card, or Touch ‘n Go card, or use QR code payments) for every single ride.

DBKL previously said it will in the future start collecting fares from non-citizens in stages on four routes in the city, namely the GoKL 01 line (Green Line: KLCC-Bukit Bintang), 02 line (Purple Line: Pasar Seni Hub-Bukit Bintang), 03 line (Red Line: Titiwangsa Hub-KL Sentral), and 04 line (Blue Line: Titiwangsa Hub-Bukit Bintang).

There are 10 other lines under the GoKL bus service.

Previously, DBKL’s announcement on November 29 did not give any further details such as when foreigners would have to start paying for GoKL bus rides and when it would take effect.