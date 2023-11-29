KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — City Hall (DBKL) said today that it will start charging foreigners who use the free GoKL bus service.

It said the policy will be implemented in phases, with payments to be collected using QR code, credit or debit cards, and Touch ‘n Go.

The change will affect four routes in the city previously called the Green, Purple, Red and Blue lines. The Green Line that involves the route from KLCC to Bukit Bintang has been changed to GOKL 01; Purple Line (Pasar Seni Hub-Bukit Bintang) to GOKL 02; Red Line (Titiwangsa Hub-KL Sentral to GOKL 03 and Blue Line (Titiwangsa Hub-Bukit Bintang) to GOKL 04.

“As for Malaysian citizens using the MyKad with the Touch ‘n Go system, they must register their MyKad to use the bus rides for free. All children ages 12 and below may ride the bus for free,” DBKL said in a statement.

Registration counters will be open at the Kuala Lumpur City Centre, Titiwangsa (Pekeliling), and Pasar Seni bus stops from December 1, 2023 at 7am until 12pm and 2pm until 7pm.

From December 6, 2023 and every Wednesday after that, registrations may be made at the lobby of DBKL Tower, which will be open from 9am until 12pm and 2pm until 4pm.

DBKL had mooted charging foreigners for bus rides previously after it was estimated that 45 per cent of those using the service were foreigners.

