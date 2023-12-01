BALIK PULAU, Dec 1 — Police have arrested a man and a woman suspected of being mule account holders for syndicates which duped people by offering non-existing online part-time jobs, causing losses of RM66,901.

Barat Daya District Police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the 43-year-old woman was held in USJ 8 Subang Jaya, Selangor while the 24-year-old man was nabbed in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

He said the two suspects were arrested by a team from the Barat Daya Commercial Crime Investigation Division after they were believed to have given their bank cards to be used for criminal activities.

“Investigations also found that the woman and man are involved in separate cases involving different syndicates, although their modus operandi are the same.

“Based on our investigations, the woman suspect became a mule account holder and victims had made several cash transactions into her account totalling RM34,681,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Kamarul Rizal said the man’s account, meanwhile, was used by the syndicate for victims to transfer cash totalling RM32,220.

He said that police also arrested five other individuals, including two senior citizens, believed to be mule account holders for various fraud syndicates, causing several victims to lose between RM600 and RM4,000.

“The three men and two women, aged between 20 and 70, were arrested separately at several locations on Wednesday,” he said, adding that all seven individuals have been remanded for further investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama