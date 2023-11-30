KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 30 — The Terengganu State Legislative Assembly today approved the State Budget 2024, tabled by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

Ahmad Samsuri, when winding up the debate on the Supply Enactment Bill 2024, at the Wisma Darul Iman, here today, said that the state government will generate new income through the empowerment of existing resources and the exploration of new resources, to strengthen the state government’s finances.

He said that the state’s new revenue generation plans will be the main strategy to increase government revenue.

Advertisement

“The government is optimistic that we are able to increase the state’s revenue in phases. However, we need to be realistic about this.

“Some of these plans can be implemented immediately, and some require more time because they involve many processes and many parties at various levels,” he said.

Therefore, he said that to ensure that the planning is truly beneficial to the people and the state, he will always be prudent and not hasty in taking action and making decisions.

Advertisement

Apart from that, he said that the state government will also always try to obtain funds from petroleum royalties to strengthen the state’s financial position.

Ahmad Samsuri, on Monday, tabled an allocation of RM1.860 billion for the state’s Budget 2024, with an estimated deficit of RM131 million, compared with the previous budget.

Themed “Heading to a New Era Terengganu’, the budget includes a RM500 million contribution to the Development Fund, while under operating expenditure, a total of RM84.77 million is allocated for Dependent Expenses, and RM1.775 billion for Supply Expenses. — Bernama