GEORGE TOWN, Nov 30 — The Penang State Assembly sitting which had been going since November 17, has been adjourned sine die.

Throughout the session, 77 oral questions, 711 written questions and two motions were raised.

The Supply Bill and Development Budget Proposal 2024 tabled by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow was also debated and approved.

In addition, Chow also tabled a motion to express solidarity with the Palestinian people for the cruelty and tyranny of the Israel on the sixth day. The motion was unanimously approved without a debate.

The last day of the sitting today also saw a motion raised by Chow on the formation of the 15th Penang State Legislative Assembly standing committee, which was seconded by Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid.

He said Muhammad Fauzi Yusoff (PAS-Sungai Dua) has been appointed as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee for the 15th Penang State Assembly.

The commiitee members appointed are Teh Lai Heng (DAP-Komtar), Heng Lee Lee (DAP-Berapit), Wong Yuee Harng (DAP-Pengkalan Kota), Tan Hooi Peng (DAP-Seri Delima), Joshua Woo Sze Zeng (DAP-Pulau Tikus), and Goh Choon Aik (PKR-Bukit Tambun).

“The committee’s task is to examine any accounts and reports of the Auditor General that have been presented to the House or other matters referred by the House to this committee,” he said.

The motion was agreed and unanimously approved by all assemblymen. — Bernama