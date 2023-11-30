KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Pendang MP Datuk Awang Hashim today alleged he was threatened by Bersatu’s Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Abdul Fasal and the latter’s family.

Awang claimed Syed Abu Hussin phoned him on Tuesday, the same day the latter announced his support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I was threatened two nights ago through on the phone by Bukit Gantang (Syed Abu Hussin),” Awang told Parliament shortly after the Question and Answer Time today.

The PAS MP stood up while he cited Standing Order 95 to detail the alleged exchange between him and Syed Abu Hussin, before asking if MPs should be given protection after receiving threats.

However, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul told Awang to submit a motion on the matter as he needed time to investigate before he offers an answer.

“You can’t raise this thing inside the Dewan Rakyat like his. The Standing Order does not allow it. Submit a motion,” Johari said.

Dissatisfied with Johari’s reply, he accused the Speaker of bias for the response, saying the latter had not acted similarly with Hulu Langat MP Mohd Sany Hamzan.

Johari dismissed this, however, and repeated his instructions for the PAS MP to submit a motion on the matter.

DAP’s Kampar MP Chong Zhemin had then stood up to suggest that Awang lodge a police report over the alleged threat.