KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 ― The number of flood evacuees in Kelantan and Terangganu remained unchanged this morning.

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees housed at three relief centres in Pasir Mas and Bachok remained at 317 people from 101 families.

According to the Social Welfare Department Disaster Info portal, of the total, 231 people from 79 families are taking shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh in Pasir Mas.

Advertisement

In Bachok, 58 victims from 14 families are at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Beris Panchor, while the SK Jelawat relief centre is sheltering 28 victims from eight families.

In Terengganu, 22 people from five families are still housed at SK Atas Tol in the Kuala Terengganu district.

According to the Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, the victims were unable to return to their respective homes due to stagnant flood waters resulting from drainage problems and because their houses are located in low-lying areas. ― Bernama

Advertisement