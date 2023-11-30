KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The Magistrate Court in Klang today fined a man RM3,000 for smoking at an eatery in Port Klang, Selangor.

Selangor Health Department deputy director (public health) Dr Wan Noraini Wan Mohamed Noor in a statement said that the court also imposed a four-month jail sentence should the offender fail to pay the fine.

She said the offender, who was not represented by a lawyer, pleaded guilty, saying that he regretted his actions and promised not to repeat the offence in the future.

She added that the offender was convicted for not adhering to Regulations 11(1) (d) of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations (PPKHT) 2004, where a person is not allowed to smoke on the premises of any air-conditioned restaurants or shops.

“According to the facts of the case, on October 24, at around 4.05pm, a team from the Port Klang Health Office carried out an enforcement operation at a restaurant on Lorong Cungah in Port Klang, Selangor.

“When the authorities were issuing the offence notice, the offender was unhappy and started to provoke them, while the offender’s friend who was at the scene threatened and injured an officer who was on duty,” she said.

Dr Wan Noraini said that a police report was made against the offender’s friend at the South Klang police district headquarters at around 4.39pm on the same day.

“Police then arrested the offender’s friend, and he was brought before the Magistrate Court in Klang on October 27 and convicted under Section 353 of the Penal Code for using criminal force to intimidate a civil servant into not carrying out his duties,” she said.

Dr Wan Noraini said that the court issued a RM2,000 fine to the offender’s friend and a six-month prison sentence should he fail to pay the fine.

She also said the Selangor Health Department has ramped up enforcement operations under the PPKHT 2004 following complaints by the public that smokers were still lighting up where prohibited, especially at eateries.

“We urge the cooperation of all parties to comply with this smoking ban to ensure the health of the community is guaranteed,” she said.

Dr Wan Noraini also said members of the public who wish to file a complaint about people smoking where prohibited may do so via WhatsApp at +6010-8608949.