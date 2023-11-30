KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 ― The winding up of the debate on the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health 2023 Bill will be the focus of the last day of the Third Meeting of the Second Term of the 15th Parliament today.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa is scheduled to wind up the debate after the question-and-answer session before it is put to a vote for approval. The Bill was debated by 26 members of Parliament yesterday.

The Bill, among others, seeks to ban the sale and purchase of tobacco products, smoking materials, tobacco substitute products, or the provision of any service for smoking to minors.

Meanwhile, the flood issue is also expected to be discussed at today’s sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PN-Rantau Panjang) will bring up the matter during the Ministers’ Question Time.

She is scheduled to ask the prime minister about the immediate measures taken by the government to ensure the welfare of flood victims at relief centres.

The focus will also be on Lim Guan Eng’s (PH-Bagan) question to the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister about the positive impact of the 30-day visa exemption for tourists from China and India on the objective of reaching the target of 25 million international tourist arrivals.

The Third Meeting of the Second Term of the 15th Parliament will end today after a 32-day sitting from October 9. ― Bernama