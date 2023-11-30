KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The investigation papers on a video allegedly featuring an indecent conversation between former Community Communications Department (J-Kom) director-general Datuk Dr Mohammad Agus Yusoff and a J-Kom staff member will be handed over to the Attorney General’s Chambers tomorrow, said the Inspector-General of Police.

Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said eight individuals had been called up to assist in the investigation.

“The investigation papers will be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers tomorrow in line with Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution,” he told Bernama here today.

Razarudin also said the individual ‘Mr. H’ implicated in the case was summoned by police today for a further recording of his statement.

He said the identity of ‘Mr. H’ could not be revealed yet because investigations are continuing.

A three-minute video on the online conversation between a man allegedly resembling Mohammad Agus and another individual has gone viral.

Mohammad Agus told a recent press conference in Bangi near here that the video had been doctored and that he had lodged a police report on the matter.

Asked about the case of sexual harassment against a woman involving a security agency senior officer, Razarudin said the investigation papers would also be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers tomorrow.

He said five individuals had been called up to assist in the investigation.

Earlier, a police report filed by a 39-year-old financial adviser alleging sexual harassment by the high-ranking government officer since last year had gone viral.

In a separate case, Razarudin said the man who was arrested for making criminal threats against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had been released on police bail after his remand ended today.

“The investigation found that the 34-year-old man is believed to have made the posting for fun because he had just started using the TikTok application.

“Further investigations are still being conducted for technical evidence, and the investigation papers will be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers on December 4,” he said.

Earlier, there was a viral screenshot on social media showing a TikTok user offering RM5 million to anyone who shoots the Prime Minister, ministers and members of a political party, but the video has since been deleted. — Bernama