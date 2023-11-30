MELAKA, Nov 30 — Melaka Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh hoped that the 2024 Budget presented last Monday will take Melaka to greater heights as part of his vision of a progressive and competitive state.

“Even though none of us is perfect, we should strive to fulfil our duties and responsibilities as best as possible, regardless of the positions we hold.”

“I humbly acknowledge that I cannot turn this plan into reality alone without the support and cooperation of everyone involved.” he said when winding-up the debate on the 2024 Budget during the state assembly sitting at Seri Negeri.

Advertisement

He said the state government was determined to make Melaka a global tourism destination, and the implementation of the 2024 Visit Melaka Year (TMM2024) aims to revitalise the tourism sector post Covid-19 pandemic.

“In addition, we are also determined to make Melaka a major trade and investment hub in the country and intend to make the state a global education hub, especially as a centre of excellence in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET),” he added.

He also reminded members of the state government administration to exercise prudence to provide the best value and returns to the people.

Advertisement

“In this context, frugal spending does not mean reducing allocations for development or programmes benefiting the people. Instead, we must be wiser in planning, implementing, and evaluating each expenditure to ensure effectiveness and efficiency.

“We all have a responsibility to ensure that every expenditure by the state government is based on genuine needs,” he said.

Last Monday, Ab Rauf presented the 2024 Budget amounting to RM564.6 million, with the state government’s estimated revenue totaling RM479.6 million. The revenue comprised an estimated tax revenue of RM167.4 million, non-tax revenue (RM298.9 million), and non-revenue receipts (RM13.3 million).

He said the development expenditure allocation amounted to RM85 million, with RM55.6 million from state revenue, RM28.4 million from the economic development, infrastructure and welfare development-based (Tahap) grant, and RM1 million from ecological fiscal transfer for biodiversity conservation (EFT) from the federal government.

The meeting was adjourned sine die. — Bernama