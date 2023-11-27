MELAKA, Nov 27 — The Melaka government today tabled the state Budget 2024 amounting to RM564.6 million at the State Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the estimated state government revenue amounted to RM479.6 million comprising an estimated tax revenue of RM167.4 million, non-tax revenue of RM298.9 million and non-revenue receipts of RM13.3 million.

Ab Rauf (BN-Tanjung Bidara) said the development expenditure is estimated to involve an allocation of RM85 million.

“...with a breakdown of RM55.6 million from state revenue sources, RM28.4 million from the Economic Development, Infrastructure and Welfare Development-Based (Tahap) grant and RM1 million from Ecological Fiscal Transfer for Biodiversity Conservation (EFT) from the federal government while a token of RM20 is a transfer from the consolidated loan account,” he said at the tabling of Supply Bill 2024 at Seri Negeri here.

He said themed “Exploring Heritage, Restoring Glory,” the Budget 2024 involved three agendas and eight focuses that would be implemented comprehensively and inclusively.

“Agenda 1, which is Comprehensive and Sustainable Economic Development, has five focuses — making Melaka an investor-friendly state, developing Melaka as a centre of excellence for technical and vocational education and training (TVET), strengthening the tourism sector through the Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM2024) programme, accelerating 4G and 5G digitisation and promoting the arts, heritage and culture of the state,” he said.

He said Agenda 2, which is Social Equality for the Well-being of the People, has one focus, which is to empower initiatives under the Melaka state government’s administration.

Ab Rauf said Agenda 3, which is Improving the Efficiency of Public Service Delivery, aimed to improve the performance of state government subsidiaries and provide efficient and effective public services.

“Under the industrial area preparedness initiative, the state government is preparing new industrial areas to attract high-impact investments, including MCORP Hi Tech Park, German Technology Park and the Elkay 2.0 Industrial Area.

“Besides that, the Melaka Waterfront Economic Zone (M-WEZ) has been enhanced and renamed the Straits of Melaka Waterfront Economic Zone (SM-WEZ) as well as the development of the Halal industry through the Melaka halal hub in Serkam, Jasin as the first halal industry centre in Malaysia,” he said.

He said under the economic activities diversity initiative, the state government is taking proactive steps to continue supporting various economic sectors that have the potential to stimulate further economic growth in the state.

He said initiatives to be implemented include the pioneering project of Certified Padi Seed Production Project in the Merlimau with an allocation of RM300,000 that would benefit 400 farmers and involve an area covering 1,589 hectares of padi fields.

“The non-radioactive rare earth elements (NR-REE) mining industry will be developed in Melaka, where the state government has approved an exploration application covering an area of 2,250 hectares.

“Price controls for housing to ensure the well-being of the people to own their dream homes involving the provision of 50 per cent composition of houses priced below RM400,000 and price discounts for Melaka Customary Land (MCL)-status houses between five and 10 per cent,” he said.

On the TMM2024 initiative, Ab Rauf said the state government is optimistic about achieving the target of 8.4 million potential tourists to stimulate the state’s economic growth, especially the people’s economy.

“Strategic collaborations with tourism industry players during TMM2024 include the lucky draw coupon for every tourist staying in selected hotels in Melaka for two nights, TMM2024 discount coupons distributed throughout 2024 for tourist attractions in Melaka.

“TMM2024 family package containing four tourist locations namely Melaka River Cruise, Taming Sari Tower, Melaka Museum and Gallery and Melaka Zoo and Bird Park as well as various tourism packages such as heritage package and golf package,” he said.

He said for civil servants, a special financial aid of half a month’s salary or at least RM2,000 would be given in February next year.

Additionally, he said the early cash award for leave replacement (GCR) for permanent-status civil servants aged 45 and above involved an allocation of almost RM1 million.

He said the state government is also extending the contribution facilities of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Social Security Organisation (Socso) to contract for service (CFS) state department appointees, state secretary’s administration, with financial implications of almost RM178,000. — Bernama