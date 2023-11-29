KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal has reportedly slammed his Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance for failing to reach an agreement with the government.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia lawmaker reportedly said the pact must stop its attempt to topple the government, and must instead start playing its role as the Opposition.

“Most of us still don't know the exact nature of the supposedly stringent conditions imposed by the government, causing the negotiation process to come to a halt.

“If you refuse to continue negotiations by using the excuse that you will take over the government, we have talked about this for so long and there is still no clear indication of this happening," he was quoted saying by Sinar Harian.

“I think, enough with the attempts to topple the government. When we become the Opposition, we have to play our role as the Opposition. Prioritise the people's needs. People always come for assistance in our constituencies,” he added.

Yesterday, Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz confirmed in the Dewan Rakyat that he would support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The PN MP openly announced it during the supplementary question for the Prime Minister’s Question Time, making him the fifth from the party to do so.

Syed Abu Hussin admitted that many of his Bersatu colleagues had opposed his intention to make the declaration openly in Dewan Rakyat.

However, he claimed that he had already broached the matter with top party leadership.

“I have informed them earlier that I would make a surprising decision openly.

“So far, four PN MPs have made decisions in secret. I chose to make an open decision because I want the government and the opposition bloc to return to the negotiating table to sign a memorandum of understanding, as was the case during the administration of Ismail Sabri as prime minister.

“I am also willing to accept any form of disciplinary action from the party,” he reportedly said.

Yesterday, Syed Abu Hussin urged Anwar's predecessors — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri — to work together with the prime minister for the sake of Malaysians.

In September 2021, the Perikatan Nasional government led by Ismail Sabri, and the then-Opposition Pakatan Harapan led by Anwar, signed a memorandum of understanding to ink their bipartisan cooperation for the sake of political stability.

The agreement had included a Covid-19 plan, administrative transformation, parliamentary reform, judiciary independence, the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the establishment of a steering committee.

Syed Abu Hussin joined four other Bersatu MPs in backing the government: Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) and Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan).