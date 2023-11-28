KUCHING, Nov 28 — Three federal ministries have allocated a combined sum of about RM3.17 billion this year for development programmes and operational fund in Sarawak.

Sarawak Deputy Premier and the State Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said the Health Ministry (MOH) had allocated RM2.62 billion as operating fund, and RM397.68 million for development of health facilities.

Winding up for his ministry at the State Legislative Assembly here today, he said the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry had allocated RM83.02 million for the implementation of seven flood mitigation and drainage projects in the state.

“The Federal Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) allocated RM53.41 million in 2023 for the 26 local authorities in Sarawak to implement 305 minor public amenities, facilities and infrastructure projects,” he said.

In addition, he said KPKT had also allocated RM7.7 million to repair 453 houses under its Urban Poor Eradication Programme and RM10.5 million for the development of two fire stations located at Kota Sentosa here and at Sungai Asap inthe Belaga district. — Bernama

