KUCHING, Nov 28 — Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian today revealed that 209 out of 271 (77.1 per cent) government health facilities in the state had been identified as being in poor condition.

He said these included 177 health clinics, 17 community clinics, 11 maternity and child health clinics and four rural clinics.

“This year, the federal Health Ministry has allocated RM21 million for repairs and upgrades for government health facilities in Sarawak,” Dr Sim, who is holding a brief for the federal Health Ministry, said in his winding-up speech in the state assembly.

He said the amount included an RM8.4 million allocation for repairs to dilapidated clinics.

He added the overall construction progress for Petra Jaya Hospital is 64.67 per cent and that it is scheduled for completion in November 2024.

On a related note, he said the construction progress of an additional block at Miri Hospital is 82.19 per cent and that it is scheduled for completion in April 2024.

He also said the construction progress of the new Lawas Hospital is 46.53 per cent and that it is now scheduled for completion in December 2024.

Dr Sim said the Nanga Kemalih Health Clinic, Sarikei (Type 6) is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2024, while the Bandaraya Miri Health Clinic (Type 2) was handed over to the state Health Department on October 27 and is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2024.

He said the Siburan Health Clinic (Type 3) is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year, adding that as of October 25, the project was at the 97.5 per cent mark.

“The remaining work involves the installation of medical equipment and architectural finishing,” he said.

Dr Sim, who is also the state public health, housing and local government minister, said as of the end of last month, the state Health Department had received RM2.62 billion of operating funds and RM397.68 million of development funds from the federal Health Ministry.

He also informed the state assembly that 2,845 out of 26,611 government health personnel in Sarawak are on a contract basis.